Tobacco products worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Ganjam amid COVID-19 lockdown

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: Police on Friday raided three places under Gangpur Police limits in Odisha’s Ganjam district and seized huge quantity of tobacco products from the premises.

The value of the seizure is estimated to be more than Rs 25 lakh, officials said.

According to reports, police conducted raids at three tobacco manufacturing units located at Gangpur, Bali Sahi and Baghuapalli villages which were being allegedly operated during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Police also detained three persons in this connection.

