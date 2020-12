Titlagarh: The vigilance sleuths today conducted raid at the house and officer of a forest ranger Prashant Nayak on charges of amassing properties to his known sources of income.

The officials conducted simultaneous raids at three places including his Haldipada house at Titlagarh, his Muribahal Range office and farm house at Belpadar in Titlagarh.

Till the last reports, raids were still underway.