Titlagarh Continues To Be Hottest Place In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Titlagarh town in Odisha’s Balangir district continues to be the hottest place in the State as it recorded 41.2 degree Celsius temperature, the highest of the day as per the City-based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said that the day temperature in seven places of the State touched the 40-degree Celsius-mark on Monday. They are Sambalpur (40.4), Bhawanipatna (41), Balangir (40.4), Titlagarh (41.2), Malkangiri (40.5), Sonepur (41) and Boudh (40).

Also Read: Weather Alert For 15 Districts Of Odisha, See Details Here

Likewise, the Twin City of the State, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar witnessed a temperature of 36.5 and 37.1 degree Celsius respectively.

Here’s the evening weather bulletin of the IMD which shows the temperature recorded at different places of the state today.