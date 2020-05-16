temperature in Odisha
Titilagarh hottest in Odisha at 42.5 degree

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Titilagarh town in Balangir district turned out to be the hottest place in Odisha as it recorded 42.5 degree Celsius temperature today.

Malkangiri and Balangir towns recorded the second and third highest temperature of the day respectively. Malkangiri recorded 41.2 degree Celsius while Balangir town recorded 41.0 degree Celsius.

The other places where temperature touched the 40 degree-mark are Angul (40.7), Sambalpur (40.2), Talcher (42.0), Bhawanipatna (40.8) and Sonepur (40.0).

Here is the list of the town and the temperatures reordered there: Balasore (37.4), Chandabali (37.6), Cuttack (37.0), Paradip (32.7), Bhubaneswar (37.8), Gopalpur (33.2), Puri (33.8), Baripada (38.5), Jharsuguda (39.8), Keonjhar (36.8), Sundergarh (39.5), Hirakud (39.7), Koraput (35.0), Phulbani (38.4), and Daringbadi (33.5).

