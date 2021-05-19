Titilagarh Burns At 41.5 °C As 10 Places Record Temperature Above 40 °C In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as ten places in the state of Odisha have recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius. on Wednesday.

Titilagarh town of Balangir district of Odisha has recorded the highest temperature of 41.5 degree Celsius.

The places in Odisha which recorded temperatures of more than 40 degree Celsius are: Boudh 40.8, Angul 40.1, Sambalpur 41.0, Sundargarh 40.5, Sonepur 41.0, Malkangiri 40.5, Talcher 41.0, Balangir 40.5 and Nayagarh 40.0 degree Celsius.

Bhubaneswar recorded 39.0 degree Celsius, whereas Cuttack experienced 38.2 degrees Celsius.