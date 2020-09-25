Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 119 crore bridge over Mahanadi in Jagatsinghpur district ahead of the by-elections to two Assembly Constituencies, including Tirtol, Odisha

The 888.89 metre-long bridge will be constructed at Rs 118.56 crore. The bridge would connect Tirtol, Poshal and Sankheswar.

People in the region had been demanding for construction of the bridge since long, it would benefit around 50,000 inhabitants of Ainta, Gopalpur, Kanimula, Bisanpur, Krushanadapur, Poshala, Bijipur, Saralapur and Tentulipada.

To ensure proper communication and economic development of the area, the government has decided to go ahead with the project.

The work will begin soon after completion of the tender process.