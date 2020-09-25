Tirtol Bypoll Elections: Odisha Govt Sanctions Rs 119 Cr Bridge Over Mahanadi

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 119 crore bridge over Mahanadi in Jagatsinghpur district ahead  of the by-elections to two Assembly Constituencies, including Tirtol, Odisha

The 888.89 metre-long bridge will be constructed at Rs 118.56  crore. The bridge would connect Tirtol, Poshal and Sankheswar.

Related News

Two injured in group clash in Rourkela; 5 held

BMC Sampark Outreach Programme organised at Bapuji Nagar…

Cuttack city reports 299 new Covid-19 cases, Tally mounts to…

3779 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha

People in the region had been demanding for construction of the bridge since long, it would benefit around 50,000 inhabitants of Ainta, Gopalpur, Kanimula, Bisanpur, Krushanadapur, Poshala, Bijipur, Saralapur and Tentulipada.

To ensure proper communication and economic development of the area, the government has decided to go ahead with the project.

The work will  begin soon after completion of the  tender process.

You might also like
State

You can’t believe if you don’t see by yourself: Watch the viral video of this…

State

Best opportunity to get this government job; Hurry Up! Application deadline today

State

15 more die of COVID 19 in Odisha; Toll rises to to 767

State

Odisha Planning Board Deputy Chairman Sanjay Das Burma Tests COVID-19 Positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7