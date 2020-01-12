Tinder App Cheating: Commissionerate Police arrests 5 including couple

Bhubaneswar: Intensifying the probe in Tinder dating App cheating case, the Commissionerate Police today arrested at least five persons in Bhubaneswar including the boy and the girl who had filed complaints against each other two days ago.

The boy, a banker by profession was taken into custody on the charge of rape and the girl was arrested along with her three associates for allegedly abducting and robbing him.

The held boy and the girl had filed a complaint against each other at the Chandrasekharpur police station on January 10.

As per the complaint of the boy, he got connected with the girl on Tinder dating App. Later, they met at a restaurant. In the next meet on the subsequent day they spent some intimate moments in a room. However, later the girl started blackmailing him.

The boy who hails from Subarnapur claimed, the girl and three of her friends kidnapped him, snatched his mobile phone. The girl also demanded Rs. 5 lakh.