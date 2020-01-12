Tinder App Cheating: Commissionerate Police arrests 5 including couple

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Intensifying the probe in Tinder dating App cheating case, the Commissionerate Police today arrested at least five persons in Bhubaneswar including the boy and the girl who had filed complaints against each other two days ago.

The boy, a banker by profession was taken into custody on the charge of rape and the girl was arrested along with her three associates for allegedly abducting and robbing him.

Related News
State

Odisha: Baliyatra River Front Improvement Project Starts…

State

Over 15 gram brown sugar seized in Balasore, vegetable…

State

Severe Cold Weather Throws Life Out Of Gear In Odisha

State

Miscreants loot temple in Ganjam, take away Jewellery worth…

The held boy and the girl had filed a complaint against each other at the Chandrasekharpur police station on January 10.

As per the complaint of the boy, he got connected with the girl on Tinder dating App. Later, they met at a restaurant. In the next meet on the subsequent day they spent some intimate moments in a room. However, later the girl started blackmailing him.

The boy who hails from Subarnapur claimed, the girl and three of her friends kidnapped him, snatched his mobile phone. The girl also demanded Rs. 5 lakh.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Baliyatra River Front Improvement Project Starts Today

State

Over 15 gram brown sugar seized in Balasore, vegetable vendor held

State

Severe Cold Weather Throws Life Out Of Gear In Odisha

State

Miscreants loot temple in Ganjam, take away Jewellery worth lakhs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.