Tinarani case of Ganjam’s Gallery village: Police Force deployed: Watch

Berhampur: In the case of Tinarani fighting to enter her in-laws’ house, Police Force have been deployed after situation worsened in the Gallery village under Tarasingi Police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha.

As per reports, the Tinarani case of Ganjam took a twist. As of now, Police Force has been deployed in front of the house of Tinarani’s in laws after situation worsened recently. Police have kept strict vigil on the situation. As many as four IICs from different Police Stations were also present on the spot along with other police personnel.

Meanwhile the locals have come up to support Tinarani who is struggling to get entry to her in-laws’ house. Hence, tension gripped the area following which the Police Force was deployed.

It is to be noted that yesterday compromise had been done with the intervention of social worker Pramila Tripathy. After long 64 days Tinarani was given entry to the house of her father in law.

However, earlier she was living in the shop of her in laws. And she has kept the key of that shop. Her in-laws had asked for the key from her. As she refused to hand over the key, tension erupted. After situation worsened the Police Force was deployed.