Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021: KIIT Ranks Between 251-300

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University has ranked between 251 and 300 in Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021.

The Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021 was released on Tuesday. The National Institute of Technology in Rourkela has been ranked between 201 and 250 while the IIT-Bhubaneswar has been ranked between 301 and 350.

The KIIT University had ranked between 301 and 350 last year. However, it has increased its ranking this year as it has been focusing on the quality education and research since its inception.

The staffs have been doing their best to encourage the students of the university who are doing their research.

Meanwhile, Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta has expressed his happiness over the achievement of the institute. “The ranking has improved due to the quality education and research work of University. This would always continue to better the ranking every passing year,” he said.