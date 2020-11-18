high time to dissolve odisha-andhra border tension: tara prasad bahinipati

Bhubaneswar: The MLA of Jaypore has condemned the illegal invasion of Andhra Pradesh as it has invaded more than 500 meters into Odisha’s territory.

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said, it is high time for the Chief Minister of Odisha (Naveen Patnaik) to intervene into the Odisha-Andhra border tension.

The congress leader has also requested the Chief Minister to take strict action against the repeated invasions of Andhra into Odisha’s territory.

Sambai Panchayat in Koraput district of Odisha is now being targeted by Andhra after the Kotia Panchayat.