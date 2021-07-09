Timber and accessories worth more than Rs 7 lakh seized in Odisha  

Jajpur: Forest Wing of Vigilance Directorate and Cuttack Vigilance Division on Friday conducted a raid on an illegal sawmill at Phulpur village under Bari Police station in Odisha’s Jajpur district and seized timber and accessories worth more than Rs 7 lakhs.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint forest raid was conducted by the Forest Wing of Vigilance Directorate and Cuttack Vigilance Division with the assistance of local forest staff conducted the raid.

During the raid, the officials found out that the sawmill was running without any valid license and sized sawmill accessories along with round and sawn timber of 27.58 Cft. worth Rs.7,35,660.

The owner of the sawmill was absent during the raid.

According to reports, the sawmill was running in violation of the Section 4 of the Saw Mill Sawpit (Control) Act, 1991, which is punishable under Section 14 of the said Act. In this connection, one forest case vide No. 3JR of 2021- 22 had been registered under Jajpur Road Range of Cuttack Forest Division and is under investigation.