Cuttack: Delivering verdict in a bail petition under section 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 involving a suicide case, Orissa High Court said that Tik Tok Mobile App which often demonstrates a degrading culture and encourages pornography is required to be properly regulated so as to save the teens from its negative impact.

The verdict reads: … Of late, Cyber bullying activity like the instant case, has reared its ugly manifestations. Tik Tok Mobile App which often demonstrates a degrading culture and encourage pornography besides causing pedophiles and explicit disturbing content, is required to be properly regulated so as to save the teens from its negative impact. The appropriate Govt has got the social responsibility to put some fair regulatory burden on those companies which are proliferating to such applications. Though certain sections of the Information Technology Act in conjunction with other Acts in force, do have the teeth to bite such offenders especially Sections 66E, 67 and 67A, which stipulates punishment for violation of privacy, publication and circulation of what the Act calls ‘obscene’ or ‘lascivious’ content, but grossly insufficient….

The allegation leveled against the accused was that she along with the co-accused inflicted direct and indirect mental torture on the deceased, her husband.

The victim ended his life on July 13 last year by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his bedroom.

During investigation, it was found that the woman of having relationship with the co-accused before her marriage.

The co-accused had sent some of the intimate and private Tik Tok videos with the woman to the deceased which were also alleged to have been streamed on social media.

It is to be noted that Tik Tok is a Chinese video sharing social networking service.