Tigress Rupa gives birth to 3 cubs in Nandankanan Zoo

State
By Subadh Nayak
Tigress Rupa gives birth to cubs in Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a piece of good news for the animal lovers, white tigress ‘Rupa’ reportedly gave birth to three cubs in the Nandankanan Zoological Park here today.

The 4.5-year-old tigress, sired with tiger Rajesh gave birth to the cubs and unlike previous litter is taking care of the newborns this time.

The Zoo authorities have installed a CCTV camera to keep the mother tiger and its cubs under constant observation.

It is to be noted here that Rupa had given birth to a normal cub and two white cubs for the first time on March 11 but she did not show mother instinct and abandoned her babies.

Two cubs died while one survived whom Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, during his visit to the zoo on September 11 last year, named as ‘Himanshi.’

