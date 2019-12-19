Tiger Translocation Project In Satkosia Shelved By NTCA

Bhubaneswar: Tiger translocation programme at Satakosia Tiger Reserve took a major blow after National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has decided to relocate a tigress which was brought from Madhya Pradesh to its earlier habitat.

In a letter to Odisha Chief Secretary, the NTCA mentioned that tigress T-2 (Sundari) will be brought to Kanha Tiger Reserve from Satkosia Tiger Reserve with immediate effect for rewilding.

“The Tigress T-2 cannot be allowed to be kept in a small enclosure for any longer time. Therefore, in interest of Tiger Conservation, the tigress T-2 shall be withdrawn and brought to Ghorela centre at Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect for re-wilding and subsequent release to suitable habitat,” said a letter of the NTCA.

In June last year two tigers were shifted to revive Satkosia’s dwindling big cat population. Expressing displeasure over the state government’s failed attempts against poaching, the NTCA said that tiger T-1 (Kanha), which was translocated from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh under the project, was found dead at Satkosia on Nov 11, 2018. The preliminary investigation indicated that the tiger died due to poaching.

“Further, tigress T-2 which was brought to Satkosia from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is being kept in an enclosure on ground of being dangerous to human life without following the SOPs to that effect. NTCA suggested that serious efforts are needed to release the tigress in wild while appropriately handling Tigress T-2 in captivity as per protocol/guidelines of this authority,” the letter added.