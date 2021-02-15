Nuapada: The Special Task Force (STF) has recovered tiger skin from Palaspada square in Nuapada district of Odisha, two people have been arrested in this connection.

The two accused have been identified as Subarban Singhdeo and Samansingh Majhi of Nuapada.

According to reports, the Special Task Force (STF) got a tip off and conducted a raid in which two accused were arrested. The police seized tiger skin along with other incriminating material.

The accused have been forwarded to the court.

The seized tiger skin will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for further research and tests.