Tiger Skin Racket Busted In Bargarh , 3 Detained

By WCE 1

Bargarh: In joint operation, the special task force(STF) of the Crime Branch, Wild Crime Control Bureau, Bargarh Town police and Bargarh Wildlife Division busted a tiger skin racket here and have detained three persons in this connection.

Based on reliable information, the officials raided and seized tiger skin, teeth and nails from their possession at Bhatli Chhak in Bargarh district

The officials have detained three persons for further questioning.

An investigation is underway to trace other people linked to this racket.

Recently, On November 17, the STF had seized leopard skin and arrested one person from Bhubaneswar.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Naveen Writes Letter To PM Modi On Conduct Of Board Exams

Nation

Cyclone Nivar To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm Today

State

Puri Sees 3 COVID-19 Deaths, Toll Mounts to 1,687 In Odisha

State

Herd Of 18 Elephants Enter Khurda Hospital, People Panic

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.