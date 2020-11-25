Bargarh: In joint operation, the special task force(STF) of the Crime Branch, Wild Crime Control Bureau, Bargarh Town police and Bargarh Wildlife Division busted a tiger skin racket here and have detained three persons in this connection.

Based on reliable information, the officials raided and seized tiger skin, teeth and nails from their possession at Bhatli Chhak in Bargarh district

The officials have detained three persons for further questioning.

An investigation is underway to trace other people linked to this racket.

Recently, On November 17, the STF had seized leopard skin and arrested one person from Bhubaneswar.