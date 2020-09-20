Nuapada: Yet another incident of poaching has come in light from Nuapada district of Odisha, three persons have been arrested in this connection today.

A mother-son duo have been arrested and tiger skin, severed head, around 20 kgs of venison (wild deer meat), pangolin scales and a number of sharp weapons have been seized by the forest officials from their house.

The forest officials of Nuapada and Khariar Range got a tip-off and raided the residence and recovered the above stated materials.

The arrested persons are being questioned and further investigation is being done.

It is noteworthy that, three leopard skins had been seized from Nabarangpur district in Odisha and four persons had been arrested by the police with the help of forest officials in this connection on September 13.