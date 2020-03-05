Tiger Scare In Odisha’s Gajapati, Villagers In Panic

Mohana: Tiger scare in Mohana area of Gajapati district in Odisha. Tiger paws have been spotted in the Gandapadara village, near the reserve forest area.

The local residents are in panic as the news spread like wild fire.

Reports say that 2 days back, a bullock of a villager went missing under mysterious circumstances.

After a search, villagers spotted the skeleton and bones of the bullock in the forest.

The forest officials have been informed about the incident.

They have spotted a few pug marks in the forest, say sources.

A team has been formed to investigate further into the matter.