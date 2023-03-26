Tiger scare in Keonjhar of Odisha, kills cattle!

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, as many as four buffaloes have been killed allegedly by a tiger in Keonjhar of Odisha.

According to reports, as many as four four buffaloes have been killed in the Atei reserve forest area in Keonjhar. The locals in the area are in a state of complete shock, said reliable reports.

The Forest Ranger in the area has said that there might be the involvement of one or more tigers in the area. The forest personnel have reached the spot and are investigating further into the matter.

Further detailed report in this case is awaited.

It is worth mentioning that, tiger attacks in Nuapada has led to terror among villagers. The Forest Department on Saturday has cautioned the locals using a PA system.

The Forest Department reached the village and recorded the footprints of the predator. The Department has cautioned that there are two tigers in the area.

According to reports, it has been alleged that a calf of Mohradihi village was killed and eaten by a tiger in Nuapada district of Odisha.

During the day, the predator lives in the protected forest adjacent to the Sunabeda Sanctuary. In the evening, the villagers have complained that the cows are being eaten by the tiger and the carcasses of the cattle are strewn in the forest floor area.

A scary incident had taken place in Nuapada district of Odisha on Sunday evening. An old woman was attacked by a tiger behind her house on March 20, 2023.