Tiger population drops from 28 to 20 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The estimated tiger population in Odisha dropped to 20 from 28 according to Tiger Estimation Report released by Govt of India on International Tigers Day.

The Tiger Estimation Report was released today by GoI on the occasion of the “Global Tiger Day” at Corbett Tiger Reserve. It shows estimated number of tigers in Similipal Tiger Reserve to have increased to 16 from the previous estimated figure of 08 in 2018.

Efforts of frontline forest personnel and forest fringe villages of similipal deserve appreciation. In fact, on this occasion, Late Mathy Hansdah, Forester n Late Bimal Kr Jena, FG who laid their life protecting TR have been posthumously felicitated by NTCA together with Sri Himanshu Sethi, FG.

However, overall tiger estimated population is now 20 (ranging in between 17-24) from previous such figure of 28 (range then being 26-30). Aforesaid estimation is based on the field exercise done in 2021-22.

As ordered by CM Naveen during last review of the departmental works in May, 2023, we will be carrying out the estimation ourselves in the State commencing from Oct 2023. This exercise will provide the updated status of the tigers in the State.