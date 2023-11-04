Tiger kills woman in Nuapada, fear looms large

Nuapada: A tiger has sparked fear again in Nuapada district after allegedly killing a woman in Siliaribahara village under Sadar range.

According to sources, a woman had gone to the field for work, when the tiger pounced on her and dragged into the deep forest. Some villagers spotted her mutilated body parts in various places in the jungle. This incident has raised fear among the villagers.

On being informed, the Nuapada forest officials reached and started an investigation into the matter.

Similarly, a cheetah has been spotted roaming at Badmal area in Titlagarh range. The big cat was entering the premises of the solar project office near explosive factory and was captured on CCTV camera.

The employees of the project have informed about the same to the Titlagarh forest officials. The Badmal forest officials reached the spot and is monitoring the movement of the tiger and is investigating into the matter.