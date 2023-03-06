Tiger footprints appear in village in Sundargarh, locals panic

Sundargarh: The footprints of a tiger have appeared in a village in Sundargarh district of Odisha leading to panic among locals.

People are in a state of panic after seeing the footprints of the tiger. Recently a tiger was spotted near the forest range of Timna, a village in Sundargarh.

The forest department failed to tranquilize the tiger, said reliable reports. The tiger ran escaped almost all the traps set up by the Forest Department. All preparations were made by the forest department to catch the tiger, but in vain.

Nets were spread and goats and chickens were also kept. But at the last moment the tiger jumped out of the net.

The spotting of tiger footprints yet again in the village this morning has caused panic among the locals. It is worth mentioning that, there has not been any response from the forest department after receiving news about the incident. The villagers are in a state of panic.