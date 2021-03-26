Baliguda: In a frightening incident the head less carcass of an ox was found in the jungle in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Friday. According to the Forest officials the ox has been preyed of leopard attack. Following the incident the villagers are scared.

As per reports, the said ox owned by one Sureshwara Mallik of Guma area had ventured to the DPF forest in Belghar Forest Range under Baliguda Forest Division in the district on Friday for grazing. As it did not returned, Mallik searched for it at different places and finally found its headless carcass in the jungle. He later informed at Belghar Forest Range office that tiger might have eaten up the head of the ox.

Accordingly the Forest officials of Belghar Range office visited the spot and analysed the happening. As per preliminary investigation the Forest officials have asserted that the ox has been preyed by a leopard. They have also informed that the owner of the ox would be provided with the due compensation.