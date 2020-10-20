Tiffin bombs and Landmines recovered by BSF in Odisha’s Malkangiri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: In a major success against the red rebels in the district today, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and Malkangiri police have recovered seven explosives including tiffin bombs suspected to be hidden by the Maoists near Gora Setu under Jodamba police limits.

Acting on tip-off, the Malkangiri police and BSF jawans launched a combing operation in the Swabhiman Anchal area and unearthed a huge amount of explosives and landmines which were stuffed underground.

The seized materials include 18 pieces of slurry and emulsion explosives, 500 pieces of gelatin, three camera flashes and 1200 grams splinters.

Later, the bomb squad reached the spot and diffused the landmine.

