New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled tickets for regular passenger trains till June 30, reported the Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the Railways today.

According to reports, tickets for regular passenger trains including mail/express and suburban services have been cancelled for journeys booked up to June 30.

The PTI in its Twitter handle said that the “shramik (worker)” – trains being run to transport stranded migrants back to their home states – and “special” passenger trains – that this week started running between Delhi and 15 major stations – will continue their services as per the schedule.

A full refund will be given to all passengers whose tickets stand cancelled, added the PTI.