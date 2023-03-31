Ticket for direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai to be available from April 1

Bhubaneswar: In a good news for the people of Odisha, Air passengers can now book tickets for the direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai from tomorrow, April 1, 2023.

The service will be formally launched by the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik. It is to be noted that the first direct flight will fly from Bhubaneswar for Dubai on April 15 and the direct flight service will continue.

As per reports, the service for booking of ticket for direct flight from Bhubaneswar International Airport to Dubai will commence from Utkal Divas that is April 1. The CM will inaugurate the service.

This has been seen not only just as a commencement of international flight from Odisha but this is a big step forward. This flight connectivity is expected to improve socio-cultural relation and will also benefit the commercial sector.