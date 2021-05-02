Thunderstorm,Lightning Alert For 16 Districts Of Odisha For The Next 5 Days

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued alert for thunderstorm and lightning alert for several parts of Odisha for the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar,Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal,Angul, Balasore,Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Nayagarh and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Nayagarh,

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.05.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.05.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur,Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Kandhamal, Boudh, Rayagada,Malkangiri, Koraput and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Orange Warning:

Thundersquall with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Dhenkanal.

During this period, People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul,Kandhamal, Boudh, Rayagada,

Malkangiri, Koraput.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.05.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.05.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda,Puri, Nayagarh, at a few places over the districts of Mayurbhanj,

Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and also Heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Rayagada.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.05.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.05.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, North Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Boudh, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.05.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.05.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada and atone or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning:

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places

over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh.