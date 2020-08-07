Thunderstorm with lightning to occur in more than half of Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: More than half of the State of Odisha is all set to witness thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall today, informed the Bhubaneswar-based Meteorological centre.

The weather department said thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur in as many as 16 districts of the State between 4.30 PM to 7.30 PM today.

The 16 districts are Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Cuttack, Jajpur, Khurda (Including Bhubaneswar), Puri, Balangir, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundergarh.