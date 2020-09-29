Thunderstorm with lightning
Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in Odisha over next 3 days

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at many places in Odisha during the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said on Tuesday.

The MeT Dept, in its evening weather bulletin, issued yellow warning for several districts in the state during the period.

The details are as follows:

Day 1

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Koraput till 8.30 AM of Wednesday.

DAY 2

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj from 8.30 AM of Wednesday to 8.30 AM of Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kandhamal and Jagatsinghpur during the period.

DAY 3

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Kandhamal from 8.30 AM of Thursday to from 8.30 AM of Friday.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

