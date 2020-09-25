Thunderstorm with lightning likely to hit many parts of Odisha in next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday forecast thunderstorm with lightning at several places in Odisha in the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD’s latest weather bulletin, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj in the next 24 hours.

The Met Dept also predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Kandhamal during the period.

The weathermen have issued a yellow weather warning for these districts over next 24 hours.