Thunderstorm Warning Issued For 16 Districts Of Odisha

By WCE 2
thunderstorm odisha
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Met Centre situated in Bhubaneswar has issued thunderstorm warning for 16 districts of Odisha on Thursday.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of:  Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, warned the Met Department.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

