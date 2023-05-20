Thunderstorm predicted in various parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A trough runs from west Bihar to north Telangana across Chhattisgarh at 0.9 km above mean sea level. The current meteorological condition indicates that there shall be no large change in Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during next five days over the districts of Odisha.

Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is likely to be 42°C or more at one or two places during next 24 hours and at a few places over some districts of interior Odisha.

The places which are scheduled to be sweltering hot are as follows:

Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Jharsuguda)

during subsequent period. Consequently hot and uncomfortable weather very likely to prevail.

People are advised to take precautionary measures (It is advised to avoid extreme heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration) measure measures should be taken to avoid direct sun exposure while going outside during day time between 11:00 am to 15:00 pm.

The MeT further added that, isolated thunderstorm with lightning, Hail and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph very likely over some districts of Odisha.

It is also noteworthy that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain may occur in others district of Odisha. People are advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm events, said the latest MeT bulletin.