Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 districts of Odisha most likely to witness thunderstorm, lightning and light to moderate rainfall today. This was informed by the Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Koraput, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Bargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rayagada and Kandhamal between 4.45 PM and 9.45 PM today,” said the Meteorological Centre.