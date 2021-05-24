Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar forecasted light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain for a number of districts in the coming 3 hours, as per its bulletin issued at 7.30 pm.

The bulletin said — Light to Moderate Thunderstorm with Lightning and Light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of BALASORE, BHADRAK, KENDRAPARA ,JAGATSINGHPUR,PURI, NAYAGARH,GANJAM, MAYURBHANJ,KEONJHAR, DEOGARH,SAMBALPUR,ANGUL, BOUD,KANDHAMAL, SONEPUR, BARGARH, RAYGADA, KHURDA (INCLUIDING BHUBANESWAR CITY), CUTTACK ( INCLUIDING CUTTACK CITY) AND JAJPUR during next THREE hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike, the bulletin also said.