Thunderstorm, lightning, rain likely in coming 3 hours in these Odisha districts: Check details

By WCE 5
weather in odisha today
Representational image courtesy: WUSF News

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar forecasted light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain for a number of districts in the coming 3 hours, as per its bulletin issued at 7.30 pm.

The bulletin said — Light  to Moderate Thunderstorm with Lightning and Light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of BALASORE, BHADRAK, KENDRAPARA ,JAGATSINGHPUR,PURI, NAYAGARH,GANJAM, MAYURBHANJ,KEONJHAR, DEOGARH,SAMBALPUR,ANGUL, BOUD,KANDHAMAL, SONEPUR, BARGARH, RAYGADA, KHURDA (INCLUIDING BHUBANESWAR CITY), CUTTACK ( INCLUIDING CUTTACK CITY) AND JAJPUR  during  next  THREE  hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike, the bulletin also said.

