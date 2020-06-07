Thunderstorm And Rainfall Alert For 5 Districts In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional met department situated in Bhubaneswar has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for five districts in Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning with light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Balasore till 3 pm today.

People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors or to take shelter in buildings as a precautionary measure.