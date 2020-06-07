Weather Alert Odisha

Thunderstorm And Rainfall Alert For 5 Districts In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The regional met department situated in Bhubaneswar has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for five districts in Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning with light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Balasore  till 3 pm today.

People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors or to take shelter in buildings as a precautionary measure.

You might also like
State

Two more COVID positive cases reported in Bhubaneswar

State

2 Doctors In Odisha Test COVID19 Positive Today, Contact Tracing On

Nation

NCHM JEE 2020 postponed: HRD Minister

State

Security Staff Allegedly Kidnapped At Gunpoint In Odisha’s Capital, Probe On

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.