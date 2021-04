Thunderstorm And Lightning In Next 3 Hours In Odisha, See Details

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Met Centre in Bhubaneswar issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for 12 districts of Odisha on Thursday.

The alert has been issued for 12 districts namely: Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.