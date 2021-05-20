Thunderstorm And Lightning In Next 3 Hours In Odisha, See Details

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Met Centre in Bhubaneswar issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for four districts of Odisha on Thursday.

The alert has been issued for Sambalpur, Deogarh, Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

Apart from these, the MeT Dept has also issued yellow warning for 12 districts namely, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.