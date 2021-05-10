Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in two districts districts of Odisha in the next three hours.

The regional office of MeT Department situated here in Bhubaneswar issued a yellow warning for Nuapada and Bargarh districts.

These districts are very likely to experience lightning and thunderstorm accompanied by light downpour from within next three hours strike on Monday.

People have been advised to keep a watch and move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.