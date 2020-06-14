Thunderstorm And Lightning Expected In 19 Districts Of Odisha Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall with one or two spells of intense fall very likely to occur at one or two places over the 19 districts of Odisha.

The districts are as follows:

Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack including Cuttack city, and Khordha including Bhubaneswar and very likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Angul, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Sambalpur, Puri, Sundargarh, Baragarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak between 12:30 pm and 2.30 pm on Sunday.

The Regional Met center at Bhubaneswar has issued this thunderstorm and lightning warning till 2:30 pm today.

