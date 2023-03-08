Thunderstorm alert issued for some places of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning for some districts on March 9 and March 10.

The Meteorological centre has also predicted that some places of West Odisha will likely experience rain for next three days. Rainfall activity may occur in many districts of western Odisha as well as Angul, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Keonjhar and some coast districts of the state during this period.

However, the MeT also added that the day temperature at many places in the state will continue to remain 2-3 degree Celsius above normal during the next 4-5 days even despite the rainfall.