Rainfall to occur in Odisha today
Representational image

Thundershower With Light To Moderate Rainfall To Occur In 12 Districts Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 districts of Odisha are slated to receive thundershower with light to moderate rainfall today. This was informed by the regional Meteorological centre.

“Thundershower with light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Sonepur, Boudh and Kandhamal between 10.15 AM and 12.15 PM,” said the regional Meteorological centre.
