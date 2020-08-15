“Thundershower with light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Sonepur, Boudh and Kandhamal between 10.15 AM and 12.15 PM,” said the regional Meteorological centre.