Rainfall in Odisha
Representational Image

Thundershower with light to moderate rainfall to occur in 11 districts of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 districts of Odisha are slated to receive thundershower with light to moderate rainfall today. This was informed by the regional Meteorological centre.

“Thundershower with light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Koraput between 2.30 PM and 5.30,” said the regional Meteorological centre.

