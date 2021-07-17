Thundershower, Lightning alert to these districts of Odisha within next 3 hours

Bhubaneswar:The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Saturday predicted light to moderate thundershower with lightning over nine districts of Odisha.

There will be light to moderate thundershower with lightning likely to affect some parts of Keonjhar, Sundergarh districts and there will be light to moderate thundershower over Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts during the next three hours, weatherman said.

Thus, the people are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.