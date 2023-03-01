Throat slit bodies of couple found from farm house in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Balasore: In a shocking incident the bodies of a woman and her husband were found lying in front of their farm house in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday. Throats of both the bodies were found slit with a sharp weapon. The incident took place in the Balipadia area in the Muni Sabir under Soro Police Station limit in the district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Raghunath Behera and his wife Prabhati Sabira Mohanty.

As per reports, the couple had a farm house at a distance of 500 meters from their house near the Balipadia. They had gone today to the farm house at about 9 pm.

However, at about 10 pm the locals rushed to the farm house after hearing the couple shouting for help. By the time people reached the spot it was seen that dead bodies of the man and his wife were lying on the ground. It was seen that throat of both of them were slit.

From preliminary investigation it has been suspected that a miscreant has killed both of them in the farm house by slitting their throat with a sharp weapon. And after committing the crime he fled from the scene.

While the two bodies were lying out of the farm house the scooty of the deceased persons was also found nearby.