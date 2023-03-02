Throat of plus two student slit in Gunupur of Odisha

Gunupur: In a tragic incident, the throat of a plus two student was slit in Gunupur of Raygada district in Odisha on Thusday said reports.

According to reports, the youth allegedly slit the throat of a plus two girl student after she came out of the college after appearing for the ongoing annual exam.

The condition of the victims is said to have deteriorated and she has been shifted to the MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur. The youth has been detained by the police.

The reason behind the attack however is yet to be ascertained. Investigation and questioning is underway. Further details awaited in this matter.