Thrilling video of Cobra-Mongoose fight from Odisha’s Khordha goes viral: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A thrilling video from Khordha district of Odisha that houses a fierce fight between a Cobra and a mongoose has gone viral. As seen in the video, the mongoose finally gets victory over the cobra.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 11 am on Sunday I the house of one Aditya Prasad Singh Samanta in Mahakhanda village under Balianata block of the district.

After spotting the Cobra, the mongoose attacked it. The fierce fight continued for around long half an hour. Finally, the fight proved lethal for the snake and it got killed. The mongoose dragged the body of the Cobra to the pond side before it went out of sight.

Many people flocked to the spot to witness the fight. It was later uploaded to social media and went viral.

