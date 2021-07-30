Three-time Odisha MLA proves that age is no bar for education, writes matriculation exam

By WCE 3

Berhampur: The offline annual matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has started across Odisha from today. The BSE has set up an examination centre at Government Girl’s High School centre at Surada of Ganjam district.

As many as 33 examinees appeared the physical mode of the matriculation examination at the centre. While there were 8 regular students, 28 ex- regular.

Surada MLA, Purna Chandra Swain, also sat at the physical mode of examination at the centre. His roll number is 21130615001.

The 49-year-old MLA from BJD arrived at the examination centre 15 minutes before the beginning of the matriculation test. He appeared the test in the isolation room as he was suffering from cold and cough. He had earlier submitted his health reports to the Head Master of the school before.

It is to be noted here that as many as 15,136 students are appearing in the exam at 504 examination centres across the State by following the COVID guidelines.

The decision of Purna Chandra Swain, who has been representing the Surada constituency since 2009, would inspire the school dropouts to continue their higher studies.

