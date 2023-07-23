Three students die of snake bite in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, three students died after getting bit by a venomous snake. The incident took place Nischintapur village under Jhumpura Tehsil of the district.

Reportedly, four students were sleeping at a coaching center in the village when the venomous snake bit them. Two girls and one boy were found dead while the fourth was in critical condition.

He was immediately shifted to Cuttack medical for required treatment. Further details awaited.

