Three Ravenshaw Girls Allegedly Kidnapped, Found In Kharagpur

Cuttack: Three girl students of the Ravenshaw University were allegedly kidnapped from the city before being found abandoned on a roadside in Kharagpur in Bengal.

The incident took place on Thursday when the victims boarded an autorickshaw to Badambadi. Though any formal police complaint is yet to be lodged, parents of the victims alleged that the autorickshaw driver kidnapped them by spraying some chemical on their faces near Ranihat.

The parents of the victims also tried to contact them, but their mobile phones remained switched off.

The victims fell unconscious and later discovered themselves on a roadside in Kharagpur. They somehow managed to reach the railway station from where they called up their parents. Their family members rushed to Khargapur and the victims were subsequently handed over to their family members.

The victim later found their mobile phones in their bags. The victims alleged that the miscreants have decamped with cash kept in the bags. The victims are currently undergoing treatment at private hospitals.