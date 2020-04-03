Three persons of Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19
Bhubaneswar: Three persons of Bomikhal area here in Odisha tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the Health department tweeted.
With this the total number of positive cases in the State went to nine, of which two persons have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.
New COVID confirmed cases:
Three persons of Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19. Total number of positive cases in the State goes upto 9 now. (Cured 2, active 7)
