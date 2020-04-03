Three persons of Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau
191

Bhubaneswar: Three persons of Bomikhal area here in Odisha tested  positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the Health department tweeted.

With this the total number of positive cases in the State went to nine, of which two persons have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

Related News

COVID-19: Know details about 48-hour shutdown in…

COVID Hospital to come up in Kandhamal of Odisha, intimated…

Suspension Order Of Odisha Secretariat Doctor Who Hid…

Met Dept warns of rainfall, lightning in Odisha

 

 

You might also like
State

COVID-19: Know details about 48-hour shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Bhadrak

State

COVID Hospital to come up in Kandhamal of Odisha, intimated MP Achyuta Samanta

State

Suspension Order Of Odisha Secretariat Doctor Who Hid Covid-19 Details Suspended, He…

State

Met Dept warns of rainfall, lightning in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.